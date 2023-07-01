You Can Use Retinol Under Your Eyes, But There's A Catch

The skin around your eyes is sensitive, so you have to be careful applying retinol. Dermatologist Adam Friedman told Byrdie, "As the skin is thin here; its ability to absorb and do its thing is greater and therefore the potential for irritation is slightly greater." But as the Pimple Popper Dr. Sandra Lee explained to In Style, "Yes, the skin around the eyes is the most delicate skin on the face, but that doesn't mean we can't apply retinol there."

It is all about choosing the right retinol. You want to avoid using a general serum around your eyes. Instead, opt for creams specifically formulated for the eye area. These products are usually more hydrating with a lower retinol concentration. You can use your eye cream every evening, but it is best to start slow. Overuse is a common mistake to avoid with retinol. Dr. Lee advised, "If you experience a lot of irritation, dial it back and try applying every other night. And always wear sunscreen."

Dr. Friedman offered similar advice. He suggested, "Take the proper precautions — moisturizer to damp skin and use sun protection." If you're looking for a retinol that will take care of under-eye bags and wrinkles, there are some great options too.