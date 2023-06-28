What Happened To Circadian Optics After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Shark Tank," the long-running TV show where entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to a line-up of tough but super-rich investors, has launched several products that have gone on to achieve mainstream success — just look at Bombas, Scrub Daddy, and the Squatty Potty for proof. However, other inventions that appeared on "Shark Tank" went on to receive less attention after their air date. Circadian Optics is one such example.

As founder Amber Leong shared with Mashable SE Asia, Circadian Optics began in 2016 after Leong, a Malaysian native, struggled to adjust to the dark winters in Minnesota. She bought a light therapy lamp to help her cope, but she wasn't satisfied with the way it looked and how much space it took up on her desk. "I thought to myself, there has to be a way to make good-looking light therapy lamps...so I did," she explained.

Circadian Optics launched its own sleek and stylish lamps designed to mimic sunshine, even on gloomy days. Leong pitched the products on a Season 11 episode of "Shark Tank," claiming at the time that Circadian Optics was already a $5 million company. Her story of immigrating to the U.S. and leaving her family behind — even facing a life-threatening illness at one point — brought the Sharks to tears. But what really happened after the cameras stopped rolling?