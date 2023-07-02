Justin Theroux Has One Dating Rule After Splitting From Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux has been working steadily in the entertainment business for decades. He's been an actor, director, writer, and producer on numerous projects and boasts impressive credits including "Lady and The Tramp," "Stars Wars: The Last Jedi," "The Leftovers," "The Girl on the Train," "Parks and Recreation," "Six Feet Under," "Sex and the City," and many, many more. Theroux also knows a thing or two about dating in Hollywood since he's been involved in some high-profile relationships in the past, most famously with "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston.

Since then, Theroux has changed his outlook on dating other people in the spotlight. In the past, the "Zoolander" star has been involved with costume designer Heidi Bivens, artist and director Petra Collins, and actor Emma Stone, but it was his marriage to Aniston that earned Theroux the most attention. The actors met in 2007 before reconnecting in 2010 when they shot the movie "Wanderlust" together.

A year later, the couple was seen publicly for the first time. They got engaged in 2012 but didn't tie the knot until 2015. Sadly, by 2018 the stars had split. During their relationship, there were plenty of rumors that revolved around Aniston's own dating history as well as the couple starting a family together. Now, Theroux says he tries to keep his relationships out of the spotlight as a result.