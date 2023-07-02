What Are The Best Types Of Earrings For A Cartilage Piercing?
When you think of ear piercings, you probably think of the most typical lobe placement. However, cartilage piercings are also relatively common due to the wide surface area. In case you're not sure of what a cartilage piercing is, it's an ear piercing that doesn't sit on your earlobe. There are several different areas of your ear that you can get pierced, all of which have different names.
There's the forward helix, which is the very top part of your ear, and the helix, which is the outer side of your ear. You also have the rook, which is the part of your ear just underneath your forward helix, your daith, which is the central part of your ear, and the tragus, aka the lower inside section of your ear. Sometimes, cartilage piercings are specifically referred to by where they are, for example, a helix piercing or a tragus piercing.
However, this isn't as common as the general name of cartilage piercings. If you're thinking of getting a cartilage piercing, it's best to know the exact area you want to get it in so you know the types of earrings you can wear.
Try these earrings in your cartilage piercings
If you're a hoops kind of person, you should look for jewelry with a wider fit to prevent them from feeling uncomfortable in your ear. Often, people only have one cartilage piercing, in which case you can layer up earrings. However, in order to layer effectively, you'll need to make sure all of your earrings are compatible.
Additionally, flat-back earrings could create discomfort and even cause infection if you don't clean the area properly due to the style constantly pressing against your skin. As each area of the cartilage in your ear is different, not all earrings will suit all of them. For helix piercings, studs and thin hoops are a good choice. They won't rub your ear too much and are also ideal for layering.
Because of where the helix is, you don't want to go too crazy with larger earrings either, as they will stick out and irritate your head and neck. As your helix piercing heals, it's best to stick to studs or simple earrings that won't cause any further irritation. The same goes for the forward helix. As this area is very close to your hair, you'll need to choose earrings carefully to avoid tangles.
It's important to pick a compatible piercing
On the other hand, if you have a tragus piercing, then earrings with flat backs will provide a more secure fit. Studs or hoops are definitely the most popular choice for tragus piercings, but don't go too large as you don't want your earring to run the risk of getting caught in your hair. Rook piercings, on the other hand, are a little trickier.
Piercer Rhianna Jones told Byrdie that a bar earring is recommended while your rook is healing, but you are free to switch to hoops during the process (though hoops may make your rook take longer to heal). As for daith piercings, you have a slightly more limited choice. The daith area is small and curved, so flat-back earrings and studs won't work.
Instead, opt for barbell or small hoop earrings that will fit better with the shape of your ear instead of going against it. There are tons of gorgeous earrings out there, but in general, it's always a good idea to ask your piercer what they recommend before buying. First and foremost, earrings should promote good healing and prevent infection no matter which cartilage piercing you choose.