What Are The Best Types Of Earrings For A Cartilage Piercing?

When you think of ear piercings, you probably think of the most typical lobe placement. However, cartilage piercings are also relatively common due to the wide surface area. In case you're not sure of what a cartilage piercing is, it's an ear piercing that doesn't sit on your earlobe. There are several different areas of your ear that you can get pierced, all of which have different names.

There's the forward helix, which is the very top part of your ear, and the helix, which is the outer side of your ear. You also have the rook, which is the part of your ear just underneath your forward helix, your daith, which is the central part of your ear, and the tragus, aka the lower inside section of your ear. Sometimes, cartilage piercings are specifically referred to by where they are, for example, a helix piercing or a tragus piercing.

However, this isn't as common as the general name of cartilage piercings. If you're thinking of getting a cartilage piercing, it's best to know the exact area you want to get it in so you know the types of earrings you can wear.