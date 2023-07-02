The Prince's Trust: All About The Charity King Charles Founded And The Controversy It Is Facing

Before we get into the controversies surrounding it, let's get into what the Prince's Trust is all about. Established by King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, in 1976, the Prince's Trust is one of the royal's many charity organizations. The trust is designed to help young people get access to resources they need in order to reach success, or to get their lives back on track. From young professionals who are struggling to find work, or students who are facing social difficulties or challenges within their schooling, the Prince's Trust puts money where its mouth is and focuses on getting them out of these situations. Such resources include providing mental health counseling, legal help if needed, and consistent housing if home insecurity is an issue.

Typically, the Prince's Trust aligns with roughly 60,000 people a year providing the aforementioned resources. There has been a tremendous amount of success as well — somewhere around 75% of those supported by the Prince's Trust have moved into vocational training, steady employment, or educational paths forward.

Additionally, the Prince's Trust is known for its massive fundraising events, namely the Prince's Trust Concert that first started in 1986. By 2015, the organization's efforts expanded to international countries — namely Commonwealth members — and is still in operation today. While it has done a tremendous amount of good, the Prince's Trust has been riddled with controversy in more recent years.