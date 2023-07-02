Ashton Kutcher Told Mila Kunis He Loved Her For The First Time After 'Too Much Tequila'

Hollywood is full of broken and fleeting relationships. Despite this, actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis seem to be the real deal. Kutcher and Kunis, who got together in 2012 and married in 2015, have two children, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher. However, both Kutcher and Kunis have said that their relationship was not serious at first, but within a few months, that quickly changed. In September 2022, Kutcher revealed how he went about confessing his love for Kunis.

Speaking to Kenny Chesney on "Our Future Selves," Kutcher's Peloton series, he explained (via TikTok), "The first time I told my wife that I love her was while listening to 'You and Tequila,' I might have had a little too much tequila." Kutcher recalled, "I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy,' and I told her I love her, and she's like, 'Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?'"

Kutcher added that he meant what he had said to Kunis. She later told Entertainment Tonight that this story was true and that she knew she loved him then. With this in mind, Kutcher and Kunis have a love story for the ages that began when they first met on the set of "That '70s Show" in 1998.