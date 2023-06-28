Madonna Expected To Make Full Recovery After Serious Medical Scare

Singer, songwriter, and actress Madonna has been hospitalized after a "serious bacterial infection," but is expected to make a full recovery, as per an Instagram post by her manager, Guy Oseary. The "Material Girl" musician (64) has been forced to put her upcoming "Celebration" tour on hold when she was admitted into the ICU because of the medical scare.

Oseary's post read, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Madonna announced her world tour back in January to celebrate 40 years in music, but it looks like those plans are now on hold. Her manager continued on Instagram, "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."