Inside The Royal Rota And The Royal Family's Connection To The Tabloids

Throughout Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's high-profile exodus from royal life, the two brought up the royal rota as the main motivating factor for leaving the firm. Focusing on the heightened media scrutiny that they faced — much of it seemingly racially-charged as related to Meghan — the two took aim at the press amid their interviews, series, and books released in the time since. But what exactly is the royal rota, and how does it relate to royal life?

The royal rota is, as it operates these days, a collection of British tabloids newspapers that have direct access to the royal family. In theory, keeping the number of outlets close to the firm to a minimum helps with a number of things — security concerns, editors and reporters to answer to, being just a few — but the system has also curated a number of close relationships that are mutually beneficial. With the introduction of social media and an expansive online presence, the publications that make up the royal rota disseminate countless articles about the royal family, covering what they wear and the appearances they make to what they said during an official engagement. Where the royal rota truly sets itself apart, however, is the publications' habit of writing opinion pieces and slamming articles that take aim at whichever royal is on the chopping block that given day. The royal rota is complex, and its relationship with the firm even more so. Here's a closer look.