Marilyn Monroe Wasn't A Natural Blonde Bombshell

Since the release of the controversial biopic "Blonde" starring Ana de Armas, the life of pop culture icon Marilyn Monroe has once again come under scrutiny. Many people know Monroe from her iconic imagery, which has appeared on everything from modern-day advertisements to Target-sold wall prints. Her old Hollywood beauty is so memorable that it still inspires designers, celebrities, and well, pretty much everyone around the world.

Monroe's platinum blonde hair is a key element of her famous look, typically styled as a voluminous bob. However, while taking a look at a fictionalized rendition of Monroe's tragic childhood, "Blonde" reveals that the model wasn't always a blonde-haired beauty. In scenes depicting her as a child, the movie shows young Marilyn with light brown hair.

While "Blonde" may embellish or fictionalize certain aspects of Monroe's life, it's true that the celebrity wasn't a natural blonde. Many photos from her early modeling career show the actor with a hair color that can be classified as light brown or ash blonde. So, how did Monroe become the stunningly transformed blonde bombshell that she's known as today?