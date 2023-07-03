Royals Who Competed In The Olympics

When most people think about royalty, the image that emerges is typically one of privilege and luxury, jewel-encrusted crowns, and meals served on fine gilt-edged china, consumed with silver utensils within a grand palace. Yet, there's another aspect of royalty that's long co-existed amid that wealth and opulence — a tradition of athleticism and competition. Over the years, various royals have displayed their passion for their favorite sports; Queen Elizabeth II, for example, was a keen follower of horse racing who not only bred her own thoroughbreds but also started every morning by reading the Racing Post. Her husband, Prince Phillip, played polo until retiring from the sport at age 50.

During the Olympics, royals are often seen cheering on the teams of their respective nations. But occasionally, royals have demonstrated such a high degree of skill in those sporting pursuits that they've risen to the top, going on to represent their countries by competing in the Olympic games. Of course, the sports in which royals have distinguished themselves over the years have tended to reflect their regal standing, typically such endeavors as sailing and equestrian events. There have also been a few occasions when Olympic athletes subsequently marry into royalty after already having made their mark as Olympians. To find out more, keep on reading for a look at royals who competed in the Olympics.