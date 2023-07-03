Jane Fonda Says Jennifer Lopez 'Cut Open' Her Face While Filming A Movie

From Hilary Swank, who got slashed in the head while filming "P.S. I Love You" (2007), to Hugh Jackman, who has been candid about the injury to his nose caused by a weapon-like hat while performing in "The Music Man" on Broadway, workplace injuries are no rare thing among actors.

Jane Fonda joined other A-list actors detailing their accidents in an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," revealing that her injury was caused by Jennifer Lopez on the set of the 2005 romantic comedy "Monster-in-Law." Fonda played Viola Fields, the overbearing soon-to-be mother-in-law of Charlie, played by Lopez. According to Fonda, Lopez cut her open above her eye while the duo was filming a slapping scene together.

The scene in question is one of the most memorable ones in the movie. In it, Fonda's character is seen wearing a wedding dress while getting ready for her son's nuptials. Obviously irate about it, the bride-to-be Charlie confronts Viola, and the two end up having a slapping match. Recalling the filming of the scene, Fonda shared, "Well, Jennifer, as per Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring. So when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open ... across my eye, my eyebrow. ... And you know, she's never apologized."