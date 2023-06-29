Inside Kyle, Kim, And Kathy Hilton's Family Feud

What viewers didn't see on the early seasons of "The Real housewives of Beverly Hills" was the drama unfolding between Kyle and eldest sister, Kathy Hilton. Kathy (mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton) and Kyle were not on speaking terms by the time "RHOBH" was on the air, and it was more than sibling rivalry that created the rift. In fact, the drama was caused by a falling-out between Kyle's husband, Mauricio Umansky, and Kathy's husband, Rick Hilton.

Umansky once worked at Hilton's real estate firm, Hilton & Hyland, but their working relationship eventually went sour. When Umansky struck out on his own to open The Agency, he was accused of stealing both clients and agents from Hilton. Umansky was also rumored to have gone behind Hilton's back when starting his business after Hilton had helped him get his footing in the real estate world. A source told E! News in 2015, "Rick did everything for Mauricio to get him started ... when Mauricio set up his own company, he did it covertly and informed Rick via email."

Umansky, who has become wildly successful in real estate and stars in his own reality show, "Buying Beverly Hills," claims everything he did to start his business was aboveboard. In his book, "The Dealmaker: How to Succeed in Business & Life Through Dedication, Determination & Disruption," Umansky wrote, "I never would have stolen a client from Rick, though maybe he didn't believe my motives were pure." Umansky also explained that Hilton cut ties with Umansky, and Hilton's wife, Kathy, did the same with Kyle.