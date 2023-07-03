Tragic Details About John Travolta's Life

John Travolta is one of the most popular and beloved Hollywood stars of his time. The actor has enjoyed a long and successful career throughout the decades, starring in films such as "Carrie," "Saturday Night Fever," "Grease," "Look Who's Talking," "Pulp Fiction," "Face/Off," "Ladder 49," "Hairspray," and so much more. However, as Travolta has earned praise and fame for his professional life, the actor has sadly dealt with many tragedies in his personal life.

Travolta's life has been darkened by the deaths of many people close to him, and while he's considered an A-list actor, he did have struggles finding the right movies along the way. According to The U.S. Sun, there were times when the actor believed his career could be over and he even considered quitting Hollywood to work as a full-time pilot after he suffered a time in his career when he filmed a string of unsuccessful movies. However, his career was resuscitated and Travolta went on to appear in some of the biggest and most beloved movies of the 1990s and 2000s.

Sadly, the bump in his career was the least of Travolta's worries as he was forced to deal with many heartbreaking blows throughout the course of his life.