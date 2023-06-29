Why US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Ditched Her Guest Spot On The View Last-Minute

Veteran journalist Barbara Walters created "The View" in 1997 as a daytime talk show where women from different generations could discuss the topics of the day. It's been on the air for over 25 years, and it's had nearly as many co-hosts. The co-hosts are chosen, it seems, with a diversity of opinions in mind. That has definitely led to some arguments on "The View" going way too far.

They've also brought on a diverse range of guests, from those in entertainment to politics. Barack Obama went on "The View" in 2010 as president, and had a fairly relaxed conversation about the economy and his family. The next president Donald Trump also had an appearance on "The View," but it was years before he was elected and was a bit more of a volatile interview than Obama's. While there, Trump brought up the conspiracy theory about Obama not being born in the U.S., which some of the co-hosts definitely took issue with, via YouTube. But, not all invited or scheduled guests actually appear. One such political guest who was scheduled to be on "The View" was White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She skipped out on the appearance in solidarity with the ongoing Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike.