A Look At Jennifer Lopez's Friendship With Chip And Joanna Gaines

Jennifer Lopez has a host of famous friends from all facets of entertainment. Fat Joe, Ricky Martin, Kim Kardashian, and Demi Lovato are just a handful of people in the singer's corner. However, there is one couple many people may be surprised to learn that Lopez is close to.

TV home renovating pair Chip and Joanna Gaines have showcased their innovative design skills on "Fixer Upper." Their expertise has transformed older homes, breathing new life into the structures one by one. This attracted the eye of Lopez, who voiced her desire to have Joanna put her magic touch on her $6.6 million Malibu mansion that she purchased with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. When speaking to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in 2019, Lopez was extremely excited to meet Joanna, the interior designer of the power duo, after receiving a copy of her book. J. Lo's dream came true, which ultimately led to a flourishing friendship.