The End Of Friends Marked A New Chapter In Jennifer Aniston's Personal Life

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most recognized women in the world. The actor has appeared in several movies and TV shows over the years. However, she became a household name as a member of the cast of the iconic television series "Friends." She even admitted that she had a huge change in her personal life after the show ended. Over the years, Aniston's fame has helped her cultivate her career. However, it's also been a challenge for her private life as the media has reported on some of the most difficult situations she's had to overcome such as her romantic relationships and rumors about pregnancies.

"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?'" Aniston told People in 2021 of the constant tabloid stories. "It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'" she added.

With all of the fame that "Friends" brought to Aniston's life, she admitted that she had an adjustment period and decided to start a brand new chapter after her time as Rachel Green on the show came to an end in 2004.