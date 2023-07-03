JFK Reportedly Once Abandoned Jackie In The Hospital To Be With His Mistress

Out of all the ways John F. Kennedy did his wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis dirty, leaving her alone in the hospital during childbirth might have been the most painful betrayal, a good friend of hers revealed.

In a candid interview with NBC, musician Carly Simon disclosed some alleged lecherous behavior showcased by the former president of the United States. And the shocking admittance isn't just something she heard through the grapevine. According to Simon, the story of Onassis being left alone in the hospital while JFK was with his mistress was told to her by the former first lady herself.

The "You're So Vain" singer sat down with the network to discuss her memoir "Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie" in which she delved into the long hidden thoughts of the former First Lady of the United States. Not many are unaware of the patchy marriage of Jackie and John F. Kennedy, but as a close friend of Onassis', Simon was privy like none other to some of her most painful moments with JFK. Simon claims Onassis was well-aware of the affairs, including the mistress he was keeping company while she was in the hospital.