Alyson Stoner's Iconic Dance For Missy Elliott Almost Didn't Happen

Alyson Stoner is a professional dancer, singer, and former Disney star best known for their roles in "Camp Rock," "Cheaper by the Dozen," and the energy-packed "Step Up" film franchise. If you've been following Stoner's transformation from child star to adulthood, you'll probably remember when they reunited with rapper Missy Elliot on stage at the 2019 VMA Awards. Stoner first appeared as a background dancer in Elliot's 2002 "Work It" music video at just 9 years old. Her confidence and hip-hop-style dance moves absolutely stole the spotlight, so it was only right for Elliot to invite them back for her performance.

Almost 17 years later, '90s kids were hit with nostalgia when they recognized Stoner at the 2019 VMAs as the little girl from Elliot's music video. Social media went ablaze, as audiences at home applauded their crisp dance moves then and now. One fan tweeted, "​​Alyson stoner performed with missy Elliot last night and honestly that was iconic music history. IYKYK."

But Stoner recently shared that their cameo in the iconic music video almost didn't happen because of a sibling's extracurricular activities. They told TMZ, "I actually didn't almost go to the audition. My sister, I think, had a scrimmage. My parents said, 'We've spent too much time focused on Alyson.' I think the scrimmage got canceled. I ended up going [to the 'Work It' audition]."