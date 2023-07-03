How Childhood Tragedies Helped Bond Rosie O'Donnell And Madonna As Forever Friends

When Donald Trump launched a media campaign against Rosie O'Donnell in the 2000s, Madonna was there to support her friend. The singer heard the news while she was on a remote island, and at the time, she called up O'Donnell to ask about what was going on. After the actress explained the messy situation, Madonna had her back. When asked about Trump and O'Donnell in interviews, she said, "I firmly support Rosie." O'Donnell admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that her friend's support came "at a very needed time."

In April 2023, O'Donnell stood up for Madonna when people on the internet bullied the singer about her appearance. She told Page Six that Madonna has "never had a problem standing up for herself" and added, "She knows who she is, what she wants, what she wants to look like, what she wants to wear, what she wants to say. And I think she's strong enough to weather whatever complaints people have about her now and for always." O'Donnell also shared an anecdote from the time they filmed "A League of Their Own" together. According to the actress, men would often tell Madonna that they preferred her as a blonde (she had brown hair at that point), and the singer would simply respond, "F*** you." Given O'Donnell's knack for saying it like it is, it's no wonder these two get on so well!