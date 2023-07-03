How Effectively Does Calamine Lotion Treat Acne?

When you think of calamine lotion, its bubblegum pink color, soft, distinct aroma, and cooling sensation often come to mind. The classic pink lotion is used to treat itchiness, pain, and discomfort on the skin. Whether it comes from the irritation of poison ivy or a mosquito bite, calamine lotion works as a salve.

The astringent, antiseptic, and antipruritic properties found within calamine lotion are thanks to zinc oxide and ferric oxide, two active ingredients that allow the lotion to target itchiness and inflammation. Calamine lotion can be used for a variety of prickly, painful sensations or to simply dry up stings and blisters. While it's typically reserved for those issues, some people say it can be used to dry up pesky pimples, as well.

Although it's not a typical acne treatment, a growing number of TikTok users say that the soothing pink lotion has worked on their breakouts. It makes sense that an anti-inflammatory lotion would help with zits, but can you actually use calamine lotion on your acne?