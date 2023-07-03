Michelle And Barack Obama's Relatable Reaction To Daughter Sasha Leaving For College

Michelle and Barack Obama have a tight-knit bond with their daughters, Malia and Sasha. "The love of being a father was not something I had to work on," the former president said on his podcast with Bruce Springsteen, per Popsugar. "The attachment to my children I felt entirely and completely." While both parents felt a strong connection to their daughters, Michelle noted the importance of respecting their autonomy while building a relationship with Sasha and Malia. "Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go. Try as we might, there's only so much we can control," Michelle explained to British Vogue in 2019. "My job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be."

By the time Sasha, their youngest daughter, was ready to leave home for college, the family kept this balance in mind. "There were [tears],” the former first lady said on "Today" in 2019. However, the family tried to play it cool while dropping Sasha off at the University of Michigan. "We didn't want to embarrass her because she had roommates," Michelle recalled. "We said that final goodbye ... We got into a car, me, Barack, and Malia, who was there with us ... Then Sasha drove off on her own and said that last goodbye, that's when we were like [crying noise]." But this wasn't the first time the Obamas were tearful when one of their kids left home.