Inside Rod Stewart's Relationship With His 8 Kids

Rod Stewart has an impressive career, and while it appears he has no intention of retiring anytime soon, his life is full in respects other than work. He is a father to eight children, and his blended family includes kids of various ages whom he shares with five different women (he is still married to his third wife, Penny Lancaster). The "Forever Young" musician has a bond with each of his kids, although he is the first to admit that who he is as a father has changed tremendously. He has gone from working nonstop to support his family and get out of debt to being financially secure and having more time for the simple things.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2018, he was asked when he was the happiest, and his answer was "now." He also spoke about his family. "I have the most gorgeous wife, and I have eight wonderful children, and two little ones. It's just fabulous," he said. "They'll be home from school in a minute. They're all gonna jump in the pool, and I can't wait to get in there with them. This is the most wonderful period of my life."

Meet Rod Stewart's eight children and discover his relationships with them.