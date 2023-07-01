Queen Elizabeth's Clapback To Meghan And Harry's Oprah Interview Was Reportedly Championed By Kate

In just two short years, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have set off more fireworks than a Macy's July 4 celebration. Their "Megxit" from public life was shocking enough, but Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview revealed some shockers no one was expecting — least of all the royal family. Topping the list was Meghan's claim that while she was pregnant with Prince Archie, a senior member had "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." The implication, of course, was that the royals had issues with Meghan as a biracial in-law and were perturbed at the thought of a prince's child looking Black.

Normally tight-lipped about personal matters, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement through Buckingham Palace. Though she assured the public "Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members," she added that "recollections may vary" on the issue of race, and the claims "will be addressed by the family privately." This was widely interpreted to mean: Low blow, kiddos. You don't talk like that about your family and get away with it. That marked the beginning of the continuing deep freeze between the Sussexes and the palace. Even now, critics speak of how hurt the late queen must have been to have sent such a pointed reply to her grandson.

But was she? A new book claims it was actually Catherine, Princess of Wales, who was behind the decision to include the denial about Archie's race.