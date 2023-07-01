What Are BHAs And How Can You Add Them Into Your Skin Care Routine?

You've likely come across beta hydroxy acids, also known as BHAs, while shopping or browsing at a cosmetics store. Not sure what they are? According to Master Class, BHAs are plant-based acids commonly used in skin care to combat acne. Dermatologist Orit Markowitz, M.D., told Byrdie, "They are oil-soluble, so it's most often preferred for normal to oily skin that's prone to bumps, clogs, blemishes, and enlarged pores." Made from aspirin, salicylic acid is one type of BHA that can be found in several products at your local drugstore or retail chain.

Notably, BHAs are an ideal skin exfoliator and eliminate dead skin cells. If you struggle with oily skin and acne and want to incorporate BHAs into your skincare, try an exfoliator. An affordable option is the Inkey List's Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA) Blemish + Blackhead Serum. You can use this day and night after you've washed your face. These exact instructions also apply to the extremely popular Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant by Paula's Choice.

If you prefer a facewash rather than an exfoliator with BHAs, consider the Renewing SA Cleanser by Cerave or Neutrogena's Oil Free Ace Wash. Take note — Verywell Health reported that you should always use a BHA product that has a concentration of 1% to 2%, so check the label. And remember, although BHA's are renowned for clearing up blemishes, they are not the only thing they can treat.