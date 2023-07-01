Is It Safe To Use Iodine To Treat Breakouts On Your Skin?

Whether you're dealing with the occasional breakout or suffer from acne, pimples are a nightmare. Popping them is mostly worse for you than better, but sometimes it happens. If you've gone overboard with messing with a pimple, you might have come across a tip to use iodine to treat the area.

Another social media skincare trend is upon us, and it's using a medicinal disinfectant for treating pimples. A quick search on TikTok including the words "iodine" and "pimples" will show dozens of people claiming that putting iodine on their spots works like a charm and heals their blemishes quickly.

Before using it on the skin, it's crucial to know that in the medical world, iodine is used as an antiseptic to prevent skin infections. It is commonly applied before and after surgeries and can additionally be used on minor wounds and cuts. Hence, it's no wonder skincare aficionados have jumped on the iodine train in hopes of treating their breakouts. According to Jason Chouake, M.D., a dermatologist at the American Academy of Dermatology, iodine really is an effective spot treatment, as he explained in a conversation with HuffPost, but you shouldn't rely on it exclusively.