Whoopi Goldberg Was Accused Of Shading Mariah Carey On The View

Very few talk shows have had such interesting and impressive runs as "The View." Established in 1997 by the late Barbara Walters, renowned journalist and talk-show host, the program has enjoyed 26 seasons and endured the test of time. Although the show enlists hosts with differing opinions on entertainment news, current events, and social topics, there are some thoughts that seem to be just too scandalous for daytime TV. A number of those have been uttered by entertainment legend Whoopi Goldberg.

Goldberg and outrageous commentary go hand in hand, but even so, no one could foresee her shading Grammy-winning singer Mariah Carey in a 2019 episode of "The View" — when Carey wasn't even on the show. The drama started when the talk show invited actor Jerry O'Connell and he discussed his experience featuring in Mariah Carey's 1999 music video for her song "Heartbreaker." "The View" even posted a video clip on their official Twitter account as a twenty-year anniversary tribute to the video. That's when the conversation took a turn.

And while making out-of-pocket remarks isn't anything new to the "Sister Act" star, when Mariah Carey's name entered the chat, fans were quick to lash out in defense of their fave and accuse Goldberg of throwing shade at her.