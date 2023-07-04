The Time Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Called His Rally Remarks 'Reprehensible'

Politicians' spouses are tasked with publicly supporting their partner at all times, even when it seems impossible. Pat Nixon stoically stood by the president when his involvement in Watergate forced him to resign. Hillary Clinton endured the humiliation of her husband's infidelity. Even Melania and Donald Trump's marriage continues to survive (somehow). But when presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made an outrageous comment, his wife, Cheryl Hines, couldn't remain silent.

Kennedy, a noted environmental champion, is also an outspoken critic of vaccines and vaccination mandates. He's come under fire for continuing to preach the long-debunked link between childhood vaccines and autism. During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he frequently condemned vaccination requirements and Dr. Anthony Fauci's handling of the crisis. At one anti-vax rally, Kennedy shockingly suggested that America had become as oppressive and dangerous as Germany during the Nazi regime. "Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland," he declared. "You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did," (via People).

Fans on Twitter urged Hines, of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" fame, to respond, and so she did. Initially, Kennedy's spouse tried to stay neutral — "While we love each other, we differ on many current issues" — but later shared a stronger statement. "My husband's reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive," she tweeted. "The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own."