Niall Horan's Parent's Divorce Inspired His Bittersweet Song, Never Grow Up

Niall Horan's fans are somewhat familiar with his family life. He has posted photos with his father on Instagram and his mother appeared in his 2022 documentary "Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi." However, his parents divorced when he was five years old. When speaking to KiSS 92.5, Horan explained that "Never Grow Up" was inspired by watching couples who are still happy even after being together for years as opposed to the opposite. "I come from a divorced family where [my parents] don't even look at each other so in that song you hear both sides of what you would like to have and what you wouldn't like to have."

Fans may think that in "Never Grow Up," the joyful descriptions of a couple's life together like the lyrics "I hope we still dance like we're fallin' in love" were inspired by his current relationship with girlfriend Amelia Woolley. This could be true, but Woolley's parents inspired it as well. On the "Making the Album" podcast, Horan stated, "They're married for years, and they're obsessed with each other . . . not that my parents despise each other, but there is just two sides of the story. It's like, which one do you want to be?"