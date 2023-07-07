How Fran Drescher's Iconic Wardrobe In The Nanny Came To Be

Hit sitcom "The Nanny" ran on CBS from 1993 to 1999, but Fran Fine's iconic wardrobe continues to be more relevant than ever. Fran Drescher's character was sassy and bold with her fashion choices, which were the work of stylist Brenda Cooper. From animal prints (which were one of Drescher's favorite looks) and fruit appliqués to sequins and fake fur, Miss Fine is undoubtedly the most stylish nanny we've ever seen.

Surprisingly, most of the flashy combos consisted of tailored off-the-rack pieces, but some were made specifically for the show. With an Emmy award for outstanding individual achievement in costume design for a series, Cooper definitely succeeded in showing the importance of fashion and outward expression. While she was the show's main stylist and dressed all of the characters, Fine's fashionable looks remain unparalleled.

As the clothes from Miss Fine's closet were more often than not classic garments that she styled in a bold way, it's no wonder the trends from the show are making a comeback, and social media can't get enough. With numerous fan pages dedicated to chronicling fashion from "The Nanny" and modern-day celebrities wearing the same pieces, Cooper's eye-catching choices have unquestionably made a huge fashion statement and continue to influence modern trends.