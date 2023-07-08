Should You Be Applying Your Deodorant Before Bedtime? It Depends

Think about your bedtime routine. Do you hop in the shower to wash away the day's dirt and stress? Brush your teeth? What about lotion for your body and face? Now the next step — whether you do it or not — is what has the internet divided — applying deodorant. Whether deodorant is a part of your morning or evening routine, you may have come across this question before. Is it okay to apply the stuff on your underarms before you head to bed? Well, the answer is a little complex. Before getting to it though, you should probably understand the difference between deodorant and antiperspirant.

According to dermatologist Dr. Alan M. Dattner (via InStyle), "Deodorants usually refer to a combination of antiperspirant and odor reducer." Antiperspirants actually contain aluminum that works by blocking the sweat glands, whereas regular deodorants only mask the smell of odor with their perfume. Dermatologists generally recommend applying deodorants that contain antiperspirants before bedtime because that's when your skin is driest.

As associate professor of clinical dermatology at Cornell University, Dr. Shari Lipner explained to Today, "We sweat less at night, so the antiperspirant can come into closer contact with sweat glands and decrease sweating." Also, it's more likely that our underarms remain drier during the night because of a lack of activity, and this gives the antiperspirant more time to work its magic. Furthermore, you don't have to reapply antiperspirant when you wake up because it remains effective for 24 hours or longer.