Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Dead At 19

Just a few months after welcoming a new family member into the world, Robert De Niro and his clan find themselves mourning the loss of another beloved loved one. On July 2, 2023, Robert De Niro's daughter, Drena De Niro, made a shocking and saddening public statement about the loss of her son, and the actor's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. Leandro, who was following in his grandfather's footsteps and pursuing acting, was only 19 years old.

The famous family's immense pain was clear in Drena's Instagram post, which was captioned: "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

Drena ended with, "Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy," also tagging Leandro's father, artist Carlos Rodriguez, per CNN. The family is in all of our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.