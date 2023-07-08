Stormy Daniels Made Her Feelings About Melania Trump Crystal Clear

Stormy Daniels, in an exclusive interview with 7NEWS, claims that she previously withheld her opinion on Melania because she had nothing to do with the affair. Daniels added, "She's a mom. She had a young child. I respect that." She also defends her short-lived affair with Trump by saying that "we don't know what [Melania and Trump's] arrangement was." However, in light of Trump's intentions to run for office in 2024, Daniels was no longer willing to stay silent about her opinions on the former first lady. Spoiler alert: they are far from positive.

Though she's kept quiet about Melania all these years, Daniels says her opinion of the first lady changed back in 2018, when Melania visited the New Hope Children's Shelter in Texas. A now-infamous image shows Melania wearing a jacket that reads "I really don't care, do u?" on the back, and is regarded as one of the most inappropriate outfits Melania Trump has worn. Though the Trumps have claimed that this was a statement against the opinions of left-wing media outlets, Daniels (and many others) believe it was a tasteless and thoughtless gesture.

When recalling this moment, Daniels called Melania a "terrible person" and a "vapid b****." It wasn't just this particular moment that Daniels took shots at, either. She criticized Melania's entire four-year run as first lady: "What did she do as a first lady that was of any sort of value at all?" Ouch.