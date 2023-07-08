Hillary Clinton Was Completely 'Starstruck' When She Met George Clooney

Hillary Clinton might be one of the most prominent politicians in the world, but this doesn't mean she won't lose her cool in the presence of Hollywood's biggest names. In April 2016, a very famous couple held an opulent fundraiser for Clinton as she campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination. George and Amal Clooney opened the doors to their Studio City home to guests willing to pay the price of a whopping $33,400.

The guests at the fundraiser included celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Jane Fonda, and more, but it was Clooney who really captured the politician's attention. Clinton later spoke to ET and said, "Oh my gosh, when George Clooney and Amal did that event for me at their home, I was starstruck. "I mean, obviously I'm a huge fan of George's, and I hadn't yet met Amal, but I knew people who knew her because she is a human rights lawyer, which I am enthusiastically impressed by. So the idea that they were going to do this, and then we got to spend some personal time together? That was pretty starstruck-y time ... It was great, it was just terrific."

The feeling was seemingly mutual considering how much work Clooney put into the fundraiser. In fact, Clooney's star-filled Los Angeles event was not the first fundraiser he held for Clinton's campaign.