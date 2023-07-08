Russell Crowe Used To Sleep On Naomi Watts' Couch Before Making It Big In Hollywood

Russell Crowe was six years old when he dipped his toes in acting. Throughout his childhood, acting kept its appeal. At 12, he visited a TV studio on a class field trip. During his time there, he ran into an actor he knew, who then introduced him to the casting director. While the rest of his class was getting a studio tour, he was, essentially, auditioning. He landed a role on the Australian drama series "The Young Doctors."

After his time on the drama series, Crowe took on TV roles here and there; he also toured with a band and worked as a night DJ before diving into acting full-time. Now, Crowe is known for his roles in various films, most notably "Gladiator" and "A Beautiful Mind." He's also starred in forgotten movies that Netflix viewers love, such as "The Next Three Days." His career's expanded over decades, and he has no current plans to stop. "All my wrinkles are earned. My gray hairs are all earned," he told Vanity Fair. "And now I play characters with wrinkles and gray hair."

Before the gray hairs grew and his career took off, he, like many young actors venturing into Hollywood with high hopes, needed a place to stay in between auditions and callbacks. He luckily had a friend in the area he could stay with, Naomi Watts.