Who Is Republican Presidential Candidate Will Hurd's Wife, Lynlie Wallace?
Will Hurd is a former Republican representative for the state of Texas who announced his run for the 2024 presidential election in June 2023. However, Hurd is more than a politician. His bio on his Instagram and Twitter proudly states that he is also a husband. In December 2022, Hurd revealed his engagement to Lynlie Wallace on social media, and the pair tied the knot weeks later on New Year's Eve. Hurd wrote on Instagram, "We are so grateful for everyone who has supported us along the way and can't wait to see what the future holds for us as a married couple!!"
Like Hurd, Lynlie Wallace has a political background and is a Texas native. Per her LinkedIn, Wallace spent years as an employee for Republican Texas state representative Lyle Larson, filling the roles of assistant, political director, and campaign manager. From January 2011 until March 2022, Wallace was Chief of Staff for the Texas House of Representatives, where she had many tasks, including working with local governments, budgeting, and more.
As of 2021, Wallace, who graduated from St. Mary's University School of Law, is an attorney. At the time of this publication, she's part of the Texas-based firm Focused Advocacy. As for her marriage to Hurd, the details of their relationship are scarce.
Will Hurd referred to Lynlie Wallace as his best friend in his book
While Will Hurd and Lynlie Wallace made things official at the end of 2022, it's unclear how they met or began their relationship. That year, Hurd published "American Reboot: An Idealist's Guide to Getting Big Things Done." In it, Hurd calls Wallace "one of my best friends" (via Google Books). He does not mention their romance, but thanks Wallace in the book's acknowledgments. He noted that Wallace helped inspire him to write "American Reboot." Hurd wrote, "I could fill this entire book with thank-yous to you, and it wouldn't be enough. I wouldn't have been able to do this if you hadn't been in my life."
Although Wallace's Instagram is private, her Twitter is not, and she's given glimpses of her marriage to Hurd through tweets. In one tweet, Wallace revealed that she and Hurd got married at home. In another tweet, she said that the pair watched the reunion special for the popular Bravo series "Vanderpump Rules." In April 2023, she tweeted a screenshot of Hurd's appearance on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos." She wrote, "Missing my man, but at least I get to watch him on tv!" Likewise, Hurd often posts about Wallace on his Instagram, including for Valentine's Day and Hurd's 40th birthday.
Lynlie Wallace was sued by a city council opponent
In 2017, Lynlie Wallace ran for city council for District 9 in San Antonio, Texas. However, Wallace landed in hot water when it was disclosed that she was allegedly not living in San Antonio. In the paperwork she filed to run for city council, Wallace claimed that her primary residence was in San Antonio. This was reportedly a lie; she owned a home in San Antonio but was then renting it to a family while she lived in Austin. As a result, Wallace was sued by Patrick Von Dohlen, an opponent running for the same district for city council who wanted Wallace out of the race.
Wallace released a statement that read (via AP News), "Throughout this campaign, my opponents have attempted to distract voters from the important issues at hand, but I am a legal resident of the district according to the law, and I will continue to fight for the issues important to District 9." In the end, Wallace and Von Dohlen lost the election to another opponent, John Courage.