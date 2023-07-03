Who Is Republican Presidential Candidate Will Hurd's Wife, Lynlie Wallace?

Will Hurd is a former Republican representative for the state of Texas who announced his run for the 2024 presidential election in June 2023. However, Hurd is more than a politician. His bio on his Instagram and Twitter proudly states that he is also a husband. In December 2022, Hurd revealed his engagement to Lynlie Wallace on social media, and the pair tied the knot weeks later on New Year's Eve. Hurd wrote on Instagram, "We are so grateful for everyone who has supported us along the way and can't wait to see what the future holds for us as a married couple!!"

Like Hurd, Lynlie Wallace has a political background and is a Texas native. Per her LinkedIn, Wallace spent years as an employee for Republican Texas state representative Lyle Larson, filling the roles of assistant, political director, and campaign manager. From January 2011 until March 2022, Wallace was Chief of Staff for the Texas House of Representatives, where she had many tasks, including working with local governments, budgeting, and more.

As of 2021, Wallace, who graduated from St. Mary's University School of Law, is an attorney. At the time of this publication, she's part of the Texas-based firm Focused Advocacy. As for her marriage to Hurd, the details of their relationship are scarce.