Signs Camilla Might Be The Cause Of The Royal Family Feud

On February 10, 2005, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, announced their engagement to the world. The massive diamond ring was something right out of a fairy tale: As Vanity Fair notes, the gorgeous piece of jewelry, which was worth nearly $200,000 when they married, had once belonged to The Queen Mother, making it a symbol of Camilla's acceptance by senior royals.

While some royals were ready to accept Camilla, the same could not exactly be said about the British people. After all, much of the public maintained a sort of unwavering loyalty to Charles' first wife, Princess Diana, who had died in a tragic accident years before. Many of them still had not forgiven Charles and Camilla for seeing each other while the prince was still married to Diana. Writing in Vanity Fair, royal expert, Penny Junor, recalled interviewing a woman on the street, who had declared, "If Charles is going to marry that woman, he should never be king!" According to a 1997 BBC poll, two out of every three Brits agreed with her (via Time).

Interestingly, royal fans were not alone in harboring strong feelings toward Camilla; Prince Harry also seemed to struggle with his stepmother's complicated history. Indeed, the prince has long been said to resent Camilla for her role in his parents' turbulent marriage. What's more, it has even been suggested that Camilla's marriage to Charles may have fueled Harry's royal feud.