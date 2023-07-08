What Is Kelly Clarkson's Relationship With Reba McEntire Like?

Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire are two of the biggest names in music. However, the two women share a bond that goes deeper than their careers and are very close in their personal lives as well. Clarkson and McEntire first met in 2002, the same year that Clarkson won "American Idol" and shot to fame. That year, the two singers took the stage together to sing the duet "Does He Love You." During the performance, Clarkson revealed that McEntire was a huge inspiration to her growing up, and that she owned all of the singer's albums.

"This is the first time I sang with her," McEntire told Country Living of the performance. "They told her when she won the very first 'American Idol' that at the finals she could sing with her idol, and she chose me. So that's the first time we got to meet," she added. Of course, the two women could never imagine that they would eventually become family members by marriage years down the road. "Little did we know we'd be relatives, we'd be in the same family," the country music legend said.

Eventually, McEntire became a stepmother-in-law to Clarkson after Clarkson married McEntire's stepson.