Inside The Complicated Life Of John F. Kennedy Jr.

John F. Kennedy Jr. was famous from almost literally the moment he was born. His father had just been elected one of the youngest presidents in United States history, and the country fell in love. His parents loved him, too. Doug Wead, author of "All the President's Children," told ABC News that father and son were extremely close. "There was a bond between the two of them. John was definitely the apple of his eye," he said.

JFK Jr.'s life, however, was marked by tragedy; his father would not live to see his third birthday. As he grew older, Kennedy would struggle to find his place in the world. He was a socialite and a lawyer, a tabloid fixture and a political servant. He had a number of high-profile celebrity relationships just as he bristled against his public image as a famous hunk, but then he settled into a marriage in secret to avoid the attention. He reportedly had quite a temper in private, but those who knew him also remember him as a people-pleaser who could command a room. Bartender Joe Diggs recalled (via Esquire), "John looked in your soul and he understood it. John was one of the nicest people I've ever met. I don't know anybody who said anything else but that about that man. I just don't."

In other words, Kennedy's life was a complicated one. Read on for a look back at the all-too-brief life of one of the most famous children in America.