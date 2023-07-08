Angela Bassett's Secret To Her Lasting Marriage With Courtney B. Vance

Actor Angela Bassett first met her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, during graduate school at Yale University. During an interview with Oprah, Bassett said she remembered thinking that Vance was alluring. Fast forward a few years and they met again, this time, it was because Bassett was in a play and her co-star was Vance's then-girlfriend. Finally, years later, they ran into each other when they were both single and set up a date. "We went out, and dare I say, it wasn't memorable," Bassett said on the Oprah Winfrey Show. "He just seemed like a really, really nice guy, which translated [to], kinda boring. That was it. I wasn't going to give him a second thought."

Except, she did. Vance asked her out on a second date and she said yes. The two went golfing this time and ended up enjoying one another's company. "We had a great time, it was a great date," Vance explained on the Oprah Winfrey show. "I said, 'I like her,' something was happening."

The two went on more dates and their love story unfolded. They got married in 1997 and have been together ever since, reaping the benefits of marriage together.