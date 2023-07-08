Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey About Her Sexuality After Getting An Awkward Answer

While Andy Cohen hasn't had Oprah Winfrey back on his show, he did hear from her best friend Gayle King. In fact, King was the one who reached out to him. "[Oprah] didn't say anything, but I heard from Gayle the next day, and Gayle goes, 'Oprah didn't know what the lady pond was,'" he said during the panel, according to People. "And I was like, 'Well then I need to re-ask the question!' But [Oprah] hasn't come back."

While Cohen hasn't had the opportunity to ask Oprah the question, he has asked multiple other celebrities the same exact one — and other celebrities have borrowed the questions to ask others too.

As for now, Cohen is getting ready for the BravoCon happening this fall in Las Vegas. While there's no word on him hosting another panel during the convention, it has been confirmed that he'll be recording an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" during the event.