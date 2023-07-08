The Secret To Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost's Marriage
Being married is a commitment to share the hopes, dreams, and even fears of your partner. It's not enough to just love one another, and both parties have to actively make an effort for the marriage to work. That's why for Scarlett Johansson, compassion is an important trait for her significant other to possess for a successful partnership.
On "The Goop Podcast" with actor Gwyneth Paltrow, the "Black Widow" star shared how it's important for people to define the non-negotiable traits they're looking for in a partner to guarantee a long relationship. "I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there." This, it seems, is the secret to the couple's marriage. "It worked with Colin and I because I was finally able to step back and respect myself enough to know what those [fundamental wants and needs] were," Johansson said.
The "Marriage Story" actor also noted "that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway." Things seem to be working out for the two as they got married in October 2020, after three years of dating. They welcomed Cosmo, their first child together, in August 2021.
The 'Black Widow' actor embraces family life
The world has seen Scarlett Johansson's stunning transformation from child star to Hollywood icon. And after she cemented her Hollywood status, she started to embrace her family life. A source told People that the couple has been over the moon since their child's arrival. "They are very private but elated over the baby . . . The baby is the best thing ever for both of them," the insider shared.
Despite the happiness they felt after welcoming their first child, Colin Jost admitted that he was a little anxious. As a first-time father, the "Saturday Night Live" writer shared some of his parenting fears with fellow comedian Seth Meyers in September 2021. "I think when you have a decent imagination, it's worse because you don't have rational fears, you have creative fears," he quipped on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Months after the birth of Cosmo, Johansson made her first red carpet appearance at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards, where she was given the American Cinematheque Award. While at the event, Johansson spilled that she was really enjoying the time with her son. "I feel very fortunate that I've been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son. It's been wonderful. I'm in a 'baby bliss bubble,'" she told Entertainment Tonight. In addition to Cosmo, she also shares daughter Rose Dorothy with ex Romain Dauriac.
The couple's professional endeavors
Aside from doing well in their family life, the couple is also thriving in their respective careers. Scarlett Johansson recently starred in Wes Anderson's 2023 comedy-drama "Asteroid City." She is joined by Hollywood bigshots Tom Hanks, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, and Maya Hawke. She also starred in the 2019 Oscar-nominated drama "Marriage Story," directed by Noah Baumbach, opposite Adam Driver. In the same year, she was in Taika Waititi's "Jojo Rabbit."
Johansson is best known as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, she mentioned that she is done with that role. "Doing 'Avengers' was so much fun. I was like 26 years old, I was single, it was fun . . . That [chapter] is over. I kind of did all that I had to do. Also, coming back and playing a character again and again like that, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience," she said on "The Goop Podcast" with Gwyneth Paltrow.
Meanwhile, Colin Jost is an Emmy-nominated writer whose talents are often seen through his work on "Saturday Night Live." On top of being the show's head writer, he has been a co-anchor on "SNL's Weekend Update" with fellow "SNL" comedian Michael Che since 2014. He also starred in "Tom & Jerry: The Movie" in 2021 and wrote "Staten Island Summer" in 2015.