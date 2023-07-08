The Secret To Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost's Marriage

Being married is a commitment to share the hopes, dreams, and even fears of your partner. It's not enough to just love one another, and both parties have to actively make an effort for the marriage to work. That's why for Scarlett Johansson, compassion is an important trait for her significant other to possess for a successful partnership.

On "The Goop Podcast" with actor Gwyneth Paltrow, the "Black Widow" star shared how it's important for people to define the non-negotiable traits they're looking for in a partner to guarantee a long relationship. "I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there." This, it seems, is the secret to the couple's marriage. "It worked with Colin and I because I was finally able to step back and respect myself enough to know what those [fundamental wants and needs] were," Johansson said.

The "Marriage Story" actor also noted "that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway." Things seem to be working out for the two as they got married in October 2020, after three years of dating. They welcomed Cosmo, their first child together, in August 2021.