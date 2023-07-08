Why You Shouldn't Tolerate Negging In A Relationship

We've seen in it movies (and probably also in real life). When someone you like is being rude to you, you're told by your friends that they are supposedly interested in you. As twisted as that logic sounds, over time, this idea of back-handed compliments or rude sarcastic comments veiled as flirtation has sort of been normalized in dating culture. In fact, it's not uncommon for friends or work colleagues to treat one another the same way.

Psychologists and relationship experts have a term for this — they call it "negging." Negging is when someone you're getting to know romantically or even a friend or colleague offers backhanded compliments to you while flirting or says undermining or dismissive things to you as a form of alleged constructive criticism. As sex therapist Jesse Khan explained to Women's Health, "The idea is that by insulting the person you're 'flirting' with you'll make them desperate to change your opinion of them and win your approval."

When you're getting to know someone for the first time, it's not always easy to notice the signs of negging, especially if low-self worth brought on by such comments have you questioning yourself. But negging is actually a form of emotional manipulation and it should not be tolerated. In long-term unions, it might even be an early sign of abuse in the relationship. Here's what negging can do in the long run.