Selena Gomez Feels Like One Of Her Biggest Hits 'Sounds Like A Rihanna Reject'

The short answer is yes, the song was indeed "a Rihanna reject." Gomez's hit song was co-written by Ester Dean, Mikkel S. Eriksen, and Tor Erik Hermansen, who all worked with Grammy winner Rihanna on multiple occasions. Considering the work history they had with Rihanna, they originally envisioned the song to be sung by the Barbados native, but she declined.

The song found its way to Gomez and it helped her cement herself in the music industry as a solo artist, with it being her first Top 10 entry — peaking at No. 6 — on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Despite Gomez having difficulty performing the song, she told Entertainment Weekly, "I'm grateful what ['Come & Get It'] did for me, so it'd be stupid not to acknowledge it."

With Gomez's on-and-off relationship with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, many speculated that the hit single was about the "One Time" singer, but Gomez was quick to turn down rumors. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest for "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," she clarified (via E! News), "It's not really about a specific person. The reason why I wanted this to be the first single was because it exudes, like I said earlier, confidence and strength and that is something I'm willing to share with the world, that's the place I want to be in, I want to represent something good and be a good example."