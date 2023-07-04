Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Scored A Hefty Paycheck For Her First Movie Role

In an interview with Collider, Angelina Jolie revealed that Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was cast in "Maleficent" because she wasn't scared of her mom's costume. "There were kids that would come to set and they would see me, and I would go up and say hi to them, and they would cry," Jolie explained. "We realized that there was no way that we were going to find a 4- or 5-year-old that I could be as strong with, that would not see me as a monster. Suddenly, there was Vivi, running around looking like little Aurora and everybody thought, 'Oh, the answer is right there.' But then, I had to go home and talk to dad. It's our kid, so it's so sweet. The idea of it was so cute to us, as mommy and daddy. But then, there was the fact that she would be in a film. All of that took us a second," she admitted.

Indeed, Jolie-Pitt didn't seem the least bit frightened of the big horns coming out of Maleficent's head in the very first photo from the film that was shared by E! News in March 2014. But the look didn't have the same effect on Pax Jolie-Pitt, who "ran away and got upset" when he saw his mom in costume. "I had to take off pieces in front of him to show him it was all fake and not freak out so much," Jolie told Entertainment Weekly (via E!).