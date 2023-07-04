Kim Kardashian Testified In A Murder Trial When She Was Only 14 Years Old

Kim Kardashian has a history of dating men in the spotlight, as she's been in serious relationships with athletes such as Reggie Bush and Kris Humphries, as well as rapper Kanye West. However, she was dating famous people before she became a household name. When she was just a teenager, Kardashian began dating Michael Jackson's nephew and Tito Jackson's son, TJ Jackson. Kardashian was even asked to testify at the murder trial for Jackson's mother.

Along with his two brothers, Jackson started the R&B group 3T. In 1996, Kardashian and Jackson began dating. Kardashian later admitted that she even had a birthday at the famed Neverland Ranch, calling it "the most magical place on earth." Kardashian and Jackson dated for two years while they were teenagers. During that time, Kardashian's former nanny Pam Behan revealed that the two got along well and that Jackson was respectful towards Kardashian. "He was kind of on the quiet, shy side, always very nice and polite. A good-looking kid, and as far as I could ever see, he treated Kim with great respect," she told the Reelz Channel show, "Scandal Made Me Famous," per People Magazine.

While it may have been the first love for Kardashian and Jackson, the teens were forced to deal with some heavy issues during the murder trial for Jackson's mother, Dee Dee.