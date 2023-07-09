Brad Pitt's Love Scene With Geena Davis Was Worlds Apart From His First Steamy Filming Experience

Doing intimate scenes with co-stars can be an awkward experience and many a Hollywood celebrity has spoken about how uncomfortable it can get — from Dakota Johnson talking about sticky undergarments that were glued to her body while filming "Fifty Shades Freed" (2018) to Blake Lively revealing that she had to do her sex scene with Ben Affleck for "The Town" (2010) on her first day on set.

But for Brad Pitt, his love scene with co-star Geena Davis in the 1991 drama film "Thelma & Louise," which was one of his firsts in the industry, was made better by Davis, who played Thelma in the movie. Pitt who starred as the handsome outlaw J.D. in the film, told W Magazine that Davis made the entire experience bearable. "Yeah, that was my entry into the big leagues, I guess. Geena [Davis] was so sweet and kind and delicate," shared the "Moneyball" actor.

He continued, "That love scene, I think, went on for two days of shooting. She [Davis] took care of me." The iconic love scene has since been talked about and dissected in the media, with some publications even claiming it was what launched Pitt as a sex symbol in the industry.