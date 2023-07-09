Why You Almost Never See Barron Trump In Public

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former president Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, is rarely seen in public. Despite having famous parents — and living in the White House for four years — the teenager lives a very private life. Since moving to Florida with his family, Barron still manages to keep a very low profile. Turns out, that's by design.

In March 2023, an insider suggested that Melania is the driving force behind her son's private life. "She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new," the source explained to People. As his father is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records which could lead to him being jailed, Melania's focus remains on her son. "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life. Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother," they added.

Meanwhile, another source told Page Six something similar, adding that Melania is also doing her best to stay out of the spotlight these days. "Melania is lying very low. She hasn't been coming out for the dinners and events at Mar-a-Lago. He is acting like everything is normal, but she hasn't been social." However, Barron's absence from the public eye stems back even further than 2023.