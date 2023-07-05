Cyndi Lauper Puts Her Many Talents On Display For The Horror Of Dolores Roach - Exclusive Interview

I wanted to ask you about your activism because I love your support of the LGBTIQA+ community and that you've thrown yourself behind abortion rights. What does it mean to you to be an advocate?

Being a woman, these are our civil liberties. These are our rights. Think of it. Everybody's crazy about [saying], "I don't believe in this." Well, it's not your body, and if you don't believe in it, don't do it. People don't run to get an abortion because [they think], "Just get an abortion." No. It's a really hard and a very big decision. But it's a harsh decision, and it hurts you too, but sometimes, you've got to do the right thing for you because, guess what? It's your body. Or are we going into "The Handmaid's Tale"?

The truth is, if you don't have control over your own body, then who does? The lady down the block? The government? Should we call up the church lady and ask her when we can bleed and when we can't? Is that what we're going to be doing? Because that's a problem for me because I want civil liberties, complete autonomy over my body, just like any male. And a lot of those males were the same males that were saying, "I'm not going to have a vaccine. You can't tell me what to do with my body." But it's okay to tell a woman what to do with hers?

Of course I'm going to stand up and say something. ... Honestly, wake up. You can tell me, "I'm not a feminist. I'm a bad feminist." Let me tell you something, darling. If you went to college, thank the feminists. If you go to a bar at night, thank the feminists. If you belong to a health club, thank the feminists. If you're a lawyer, thank the feminists. If you get your own paycheck, thank the feminists. Because women did not [get to do those things before]. You have to know your history. You have to know where you came from to understand what's being done to you right now. ...

We're half the population. We don't have to take it anymore. You vote them out. What do you do? Get rid of them. It's called being fired, not hired. And what they spread — the whole thing with Trumpism and, "If you say a lie enough times, it becomes the truth." You know what? It is not the truth. I don't believe that we should not know the truth. I think you should know the truth. I don't think you should get your news from Facebook, unless it's a reputable news agency, unless you have real reporters who are held to a standard of fact-checking.

It's not like "Dolores Roach." That's a creative story, but in real life, there is fact-checking. There is a reality that we live as women. We don't get paid the same. We don't get the same opportunities. Maybe now things are opening up a little bit, but unless you stand up and say, "No, I don't take it" ... Anyway, don't get me started on all this because you know me.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

Watch "The Horror of Dolores Roach" on Prime Video beginning July 7.