Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't Have Eyebrows - Here's Why

Whoopi Goldberg's lack of eyebrows has gone unnoticed by virtually everyone, which is a testament to her phenomenal acting skills because depicting emotion depends a lot on the brows.

According to People, the critically-acclaimed actor spilled the beans on an episode of "The View," where she drew attention to her bare brows, to everyone's surprise. While going eyebrow-less is one of the latest beauty fads, Goldberg revealed that hers stemmed from a childhood condition instead. "I had eyebrows as a little kid, and you know how men get those bumps?" she asked. "I started to get them on my face, so my mother removed them." The "Sarafina!" star also disclosed that her on-screen eyebrows stay on screen. "I just keep doing it because I don't know my face with eyebrows unless I'm working — they put them on and take them off."

Goldberg's co-hosts were the definition of gobsmacked to realize she didn't have her own brows. Film producer Sara Haines commented on this discovery: "I look right into your eyes, and I did not know this." If the "Eddie" actor's co-hosts never noticed she was brow-less, then the rest of us are off the hook.