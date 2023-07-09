The $40,000 Mistake Chip And Joanna Gaines Made On Fixer Upper

For years now, Chip and Joanna Gaines have become synonymous with the world of home improvement. The "Fixer Upper" stars, who went on to create Magnolia Network, have long been at the forefront of the home and garden world. With several shows under their belt, a home decor line with Target, and a successful magazine, the home improvement darlings seem to have a monopoly on the industry.

Yet, with popularity such as theirs, the two are no stranger to controversy. Among the list of Chip and Joanna Gaines' biggest "Fixer Upper" regrets are more personal anguishes, such as involving their kids in the show or choosing work over being there for important life moments. However, nothing tops their run-ins with the law. In 2017, Chip faced a lawsuit from his friends and former business partners, John Lewis and Richard Clark.

Although the case was dismissed a few years later, the couple faced legal trouble from the government a year after the lawsuit.